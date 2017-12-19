'Need for Speed: Payback' Adds More Cars and Events in Speedcross Update

"Need for Speed: Payback" gets a much-needed content boost on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The feature-packed Speedcross Update comes online to add new cars, events, and gameplay types to the latest title from the venerable "Need for Speed" series.

The game has received a lukewarm reception when fans and critics noted how the limited content can only be unlocked by sinking a few hours into the game. Game publisher Electronic Arts is addressing at least one side of the problem with this new massive update, which adds several new cars and game modes which might make the tedious grind worth it, eventually.

Electronic Arts "Need for Speed Payback" is set in the underworld of Fortune Valley where the player is reunited with a crew of drivers against The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city.

This Speedcross update is also the first big content drop for the game, as PC Gamer points out. Aside from new cars and a brand new Speedcross mode, this new content pack also adds support for steering wheel controllers as well.

The new Speedcross event anchors this new update, and it comes in the form of a driving event where players strive to score the most points while racing on a course against a computer-controlled rival car.

A big part of the race is gaining points by completing segments of this racing triathlon, which includes drift segments, jump areas, speed trap drag-style straights and "smackables," objects that when run over also awards the driver extra points. There are usually four such events in each zone, according to Polygon.

These four zones include Canyon, Construction, Ember Valley and Airfield. So far, the list of new cars includes the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R, Volvo 242DL, and Volvo Amazon P130. Some of the most highly anticipated cars are also coming in this update, including the Plymouth Barracuda, Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR and the BMW M3 Evolution II E30.

The video below also shows the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman and the Infiniti Q60 S in action, as EA also promises the Nissan 350Z, Ford Focus RS and Dodge Charger coming up when the update lands this Tuesday, Dec. 19.