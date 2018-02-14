Twitter courtesy of @NeedforSpeed The latest update for 'Need for Speed: Payback' is now available

The February update for "Need for Speed: Payback" has just been released. And while players wait for it to be completely downloaded, they can check out what it brings to the game.

Full patch notes are now up on EA's website, and for this particular update, the main feature is none other than the Alldrive: Hangout.

Thanks to Alldrive: Hangout, players will be able to socialize with other members of the game's community within a specific place. While at the Hangout, players can show off their new cars, check out their friends' cars and even take Snapshots with each other.

Players can also just chill out and explore Fortune Valley a bit with the aid of this new feature.

Since players are likely going to take a bunch of Snapshots while at the Hangout, developers have gone ahead and also introduced some additions and improvements related to that picture-taking feature.

New filters are now offered for the Snapshot Pro, and these are: Cool, Desaturated, Grunge, Infra Zone, Lo-Fi, Monochrome Monitor, Vintage, Vivid Retro and Warm

"Need for Speed: Payback" players should also notice that Snapshot Pro can now be used to take pictures from greater distances. Background objects should be more visible now as well and players will be able to choose if dirt will be featured in their pictures.

The February update will also introduce new variations of Underglow and Tire Smoke. Additional options now included are: Candy Pink, Coral, Cyan, Gold and Steel Blue.

Catch-up Packs are coming to the game, and these new features will help players speed up the progressions of their cars significantly.

Players are also going to be allowed to sell or trade-in all currently unequipped Speed Cards and the front menu has been tweaked.

There are also a number of bug fixes in the February update, including ones that will prevent the crowd from suddenly floating and another that will keep decals in place.

More news about any other additions coming to "Need for Speed: Payback" should be made available in the near future.