Negotiations Ongoing for Margot Robbie to Play Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

"Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie is currently in talks to play Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Since the project was announced, Robbie's name has been attached to it, but it's only now that reports about a negotiation between her and Tarantino have surfaced.

The film is set in 1969 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. In the film, DiCaprio plays former Western TV star Rick Dalton while Pitt plays Dalton's longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both of them are struggling with their careers and are making every effort possible to go back to Hollywood at the peak of the hippy era.

As for Robbie's Sharon Tate, the character is Dalton's neighbor who was brutally killed by the Manson Family. Although many had thought that this film would center on the Manson murders at the time, Tarantino said in a previous interview that that is just one of the aspects of the film.

Talks about DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie joining the cast of Tarantino's upcoming film had been swirling around since the film was announced, but it was only recently that DiCaprio and Pitt's involvement in the project was confirmed. Although negotiations are still ongoing for Robbie to play Sharon Tate, it looks like she's signing on soon.

If Robbie comes onboard, then "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will mark her second collaboration with DiCaprio. Previously, they worked together in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street." The project is also DiCaprio's second collaboration with Tarantino, who directed his 2012 movie "Django Unchained."

Details about the upcoming film are still scarce, but knowing that Pitt and DiCaprio are officially onboard and Robbie is in final talks to play a key role suggests that the project is moving forward pretty well.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is set to hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019.