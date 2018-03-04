Neil Gaiman Confirms New 'Sandman' Comics Arriving This Year

Facebook/dccomics A promo poster for the upcoming comic books, "Sandman Universe"

It has been recently announced that DC Comics will be releasing an imprint of "Sandman Universe" with four brand-new comic books that are curated by the original creator Neil Gaiman himself.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming four new comic books will be created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original "Sandman" series. Since the comic books had been popularized, Gaiman has dipped his toes in and out of the project, with surprise appearances of the story's main protagonist, Dream, in other DC Vertigo stories in the past.

However, this time around, all four books will have entirely different creative teams — handpicked by the 57-year-old author himself. Gaiman will serve as the man with the final say regarding the finalization and creative process for each comics as well.

Gaiman revealed that "Sandman" is a project that is very close to his heart, and that he is excited to work with successful and talented creatives as they "open up the world" of the Sandman Universe once more for their fans. In Gaiman's statement, it can be inferred that though he will be spearheading the project, he may grant writers some leeway to create their own stories and contribute heavily to the literature.

So far, the titles of the upcoming books have been revealed. Si Spurrier, who worked on the comic book version of "Suicide Squad," will be writing for "The Dreaming" and "Lucifer" will be written by Dan Watters. Additionally, another title, "Books of Magic," will be written by Kat Howard, and "House of Whispers" will be penned by Nalo Hopkinson — mostly known for creating "Brown Girl in the Ring."

The artists who will be illustrating the comic books have not yet been revealed.

The upcoming "Sandman Universe" books will be additions to the DC Vertigo roster. "The Dreaming" and "House of Whispers" will be released sometime in September of this year, while "Lucifer" and "Books of Magic" will be released the month after.