Facebook/映画猫は抱くもの Ryo Yoshizawa will be playing the role of Yoshio, a Russian Blue cat who imagines himself as a human in the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the 2015 Japanese novel, "Neko wa Daku Mono (Embracing the Cat)" by Junko Oyama.

Japanese actor Ryo Yoshizawa has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the 2015 Japanese novel, "Neko wa Daku Mono (Embracing the Cat)" written by Junko Oyama.

Yoshizawa previously played the role of Ryusei Sakuta, a.k.a. Kamen Rider Meteor, in the live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Fourze," which aired from September 2011 to August 2012. Now, he will be taking on the challenge of playing a guy who's nothing more than a product of a feline's imagination.

Yoshio is a Russian Blue cat who is befriended by a former idol named Saori Oishi (Erika Sawajiri). He is so touched by Saori's gentle feelings that he begins to imagine himself as a human and will soon start thinking of himself as Saori's boyfriend.

The film also stars Kom I as Yoshio's fellow cat named Kiiro; Kazunobu Mineta as Tamotsu Goto, and Ryo Iwamatsu. It will be directed by Isshin Inudo.

In an interview posted on the upcoming movie's official site, Japanese actress Sawajiri described her character Saori as a multifaceted woman who may feel frustration over her previous idol career, but who also feels that a quiet life at a small countryside town is what she really wants.

However, before she comes to this realization, her frustration will first get the best of her and keep her from interacting with other people, which will, in turn, lead her to befriend and pour out her feelings to the Russian Blue cat, Yoshio.

Sawajiri is best known for playing the role of the supermodel, Ririkon in the 2012 live-action film adaptation of the Japanese psychological horror manga "Helter Skelter" by Kyoko Okazaki. Sawajiri won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for this movie at the 36th Japan Academy Awards.

"Neko wa Daku Mono" rolls out in Japanese theaters on Saturday, June 23.