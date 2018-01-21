'Neo Atlas 1469' to Be Released on the Nintendo Switch

(Photo: ARTDINK) An image from "Neo Atlas 1469."

"Neo Atlas 1469" is officially making its way to the Nintendo Switch, a couple of years after the game was first released on the PlayStation Vita.

Set to support both the Japanese and the English language, the game will be available in a physical version and a digital version when it hits Japan and Asia on April 19.

"Neo Atlas 1469" for Nintendo Switch is priced at 5,980 yen. Players will have to shell out 6,480 yen to pick up the game with the "Guidebook Pack," which features a four-chapter guide for players to better fare in the game.

It is unclear at the moment if the game will be localized for the west although Arc System Works did bring the title in North America and Europe via Steam last year.

For now, there is no word if this will be the case on the Nintendo Switch. It is to be noted that "Neo Atlas 1469" received mixed reviews on PC, per its Steam page.

For those who are hearing the game for the first time, the official description for "Neo Atlas 1469" reads:

15th Century, Europe. In a time where people held many views on how the world looked like, but no one to confirm. You play the role as the Master of a Trading Company, and your aim is to complete the World Map and tell the world what the "world" really is, via the help of the admirals you hire. As a Trader, you listen to your admirals' reports, and draw your very own World Map from there. Some reports may be mundane but valid, while some may sound like they've fought mythical creatures like krakens or whatnots. Depending on what you believe and approve, your World Map takes shape. And depending on how you choose your approvals, your World may end up very differently.

Watch the trailer for "Neo Atlas 1469" for Nintendo Switch below.