Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 premieres in March.

Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf has invited viewers to take a look at the new teaser trailer for "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.

Netflix has given the premiere date for "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 through an announcement trailer, where Harris' Count Olaf invites viewers to start off the series binging for 2018.

"I'm so sorry to disturb your recovery but it's time for us to get this New Year's Day binge started," Count Olaf teased.

"Now there may be some of you who are surprised that Netflix would choose this to be the first face you see in 2018, but those are the same people who wouldn't recognize handsome if it set your house on fire," Harris' Olaf continued, before revealing a series of short clips that reveal the first look at season 2.

The series of snippets show the Baudelaires — Klaus (Louis Hynes), Violet (Malina Weissman), and Sunny (Presley Smith) — always on the run. And just when they appear to have found a nice upscale home, they open the curtain and Count Olaf appears.

"Does this seem like a nightmare? Because that's the effect I was going for," Count Olaf told the Baudelaires as he welcomes them.

All 10 episodes of season 2 will be based on books five to nine of Daniel Handler's — also known as Lemony Snicket — "A Series of Unfortunate Events" novels, Variety reports. These books are: "The Austere Academy," "The Ersatz Elevator," "The Vile Village," "The Hostile Hospital" and "The Carnivorous Carnival."

Aside from the return of the main cast, Collider confirmed from the official synopsis that Patrick Warburton will also return to play Lemony Snicket, as well as K. Todd Freeman as Arthur Poe.

New additions for season 2 include Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Sara Rue, Tony Hale, and Roger Bart.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 is slated to premiere on March 30 on Netflix.