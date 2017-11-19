Netflix Acquires 'Super-Normal' Movie That Will Star Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Actor Josh Gad at the 71st Tony Awards in New York City, June 11, 2017.

Netflix recently bought the rights to a film called "Super-Normal," and its cast members are expected to be led by "Murder on the Orient Express" co-stars Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Gad, who reportedly came up with the main concept for the film, will also reunite with Luke Evans. The actors both starred in the live-action Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast" that was released earlier this year.

According to reports, Evans is very much involved in the project. He had been with Gad when "Super-Normal" was being pitched before it was picked up by Netflix. Aside from being an executive producer of the film, he will also join Gad and Ridley in the cast.

Meanwhile, excitement is building up around the movie due to its well-experienced production team. Gad has been working with Aaron and Jordan Kandell in further developing the movie's concept, and the two are known for their work in Disney's blockbuster hit "Moana."

Gad will also be co-producing the movie with Dan Lin -- who is popular for the same line of work on Netflix's take on "Death Note," which was released this year. Lin's credentials will likely make fans expect a great movie. He was one of the producers of the movies "It," "The Lego Movie," "The Lego Batman Movie," "The Lego Ninjago Movie," as well as the two "Sherlock Holmes" films that starred Robert Downey Jr.

There is still very little known about the movie's details, but several reports called it a "subversive" approach that dealt with a superhero theme. As of the moment, there is not much known about the film's story other than it will take a "character-driven" plot.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that with Gad leading the cast, "Super-Normal" could still be a good movie refresher in the superhero genre.

The timeframe of the film's production and release has yet to be announced.