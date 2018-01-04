Netflix Announces 'Bright' Sequel in The Works

Facebook/BrightMovie Joel Edgerton as Nick Jakoby and Will Smith as Daryl Ward in Netflix's blockbuster hit 'Bright.'

Netflix officially greenlighted the sequel to the fantasy cop drama "Bright" less than a month after its release.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the streaming service provider ordered a sequel to the urban fantasy crime movie that was released in December 2017. It will bring back critically acclaimed actor Will Smith to reprise his role as LAPD officer Daryl Ward and Joel Edgerton as the first Orkish police officer in the US named Nick Jakoby. The duo will continue to run after the evil forces in the show's second installment.

While Entertainment Weekly noted that critics believed that the film failed to meet expectations, the network claimed that it is the best movie that they have released so far. According to the press statement sent by Netflix, "Bright" is the "highest viewed Netflix film ever on the service in its first week of release and one of the biggest originals (including sequels/additional seasons) Netflix has ever launched."

Nielsen claimed that the film was viewed by as much as 11 million people in the US in just three days after its release. But the numbers could still be larger since Nielsen could only track viewers who watch it through TVs and not those who opted to stream it on their computers or their mobile devices. It is also said to be the no.1 film on Netflix in over 190 countries worldwide.

However, the upcoming sequel will move forward without its original writer Max Landis, who was said to be paid around $3 million to $4 million for his work in 2016. According to reports, director David Ayer will take over the scriptwriting duties while Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless will also return to produce.

Plot details, casting news, and the release date announcement about the sequel remains under wraps, but Netflix is expected to drop more announcement about the follow-up film for "Bright" in the coming days.