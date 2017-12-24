Netflix' 'Bright' News: Director David Ayer Appreciates Bad Reviews

Facebook/BrightMovie "Bright" has been crowned as worst movie of the year.

"Bright" has been crowned the worst movie of 2017, yet director David Ayer highly appreciates all the bad reviews.

Netflix released Ayer's newest film this week, titled "Bright," and critics everywhere have given it the title of worst movie of the year. However, despite the strong negative criticism that "Bright" has received, Ayer welcomes it all.

David Ehrlich from Indiewire posted his review of Ayer's "Bright," which he described as "so profoundly awful that Republicans will probably try to pass it into law over Christmas break."

Ehrlich also said that "Bright" served a new low from Ayer's other films, "Victor Frankenstein" and "Suicide Squad," adding that it was a "dull and painfully derivative ordeal" created for his work. But Ayer couldn't be more bothered.

The director shared Ehrlich's review on his Twitter account and announced that it was going on his "fridge" as an honor, noting that any kind of strong reaction to his film is still a compliment for him.

However, Ayer still took a jab at Ehrlich by teasing that it would be a pleasure to direct a film for him.

"You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich. I'd love to read any script you've written," Ayer's post reads.

But Ayer wasn't always this thick-skinned.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ayer confessed that it was as if he got his "throat cut" when people bombarded "Suicide Squad" with so many negative reviews. So much so that it affected his confidence in doing "Bright."

"It made me gun shy. It's like going to the boxing ring and getting knocked out is how it felt. And I had to go into the ring again. And directing is a confidence game, because you're selling everyone on something that only exists in your head," Ayer explained.

The director added that he made sure he won't be committing the same mistakes in "Bright," and is looking forward to correcting the ones he made in directing "Suicide Squad."