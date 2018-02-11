Netflix Buys Rights of Sci-fi 'Extinction' From Universal Pictures

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix sign on a page on an iPad taken in California, USA.

Netflix, an American entertainment company, has bought the sci-fi thriller "Extinction" from Universal Pictures.

"Extinction" is a science fiction series led by Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan as the main characters and Mike Colter, Lilly Aspell, Emma Booth, Israel Broussard, Erica Tremblay, and Lex Shrapnel as the co-stars of the show. This is under the direction of Ben Young and is produced by Mandeville's Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman.

The show is about Pena's character having a recurring nightmare of losing his family, and that nightmare turned to reality when there was an invasion of force destruction. The story will reveal how he will be able to successfully keep his family safe.

After Universal Pictures pulled-out "Extinction" from its schedule, Netflix acquired worldwide rights for it. Confirmed by Variety, Netflix plans to release the show later this year.

According to Deadline Hollywood, this deal happened after the release of "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Superbowl." Netflix also closed a deal with Paramount on streaming Natalie Portman's horror-thriller "Annihilation," which will be out on Feb 23 this year.

Netflix is trying its best to cater all their audiences and be able to stream new compelling and interesting shows that will keep their audience and subscribers with them.

Netflix has seen a massive success upon acquiring several films and series titles, while also generating releases that are dubbed as "original" shows from Netflix. Viewers can look forward to more great shows on the horizon, as Netflix has continuously supplied subscribers a constant stream of classic and well-known titles, evident by its February line-up.

This coming February on Netflix, "Oceans 8" will be released starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.