Netflix Buys Sci-Fi Thriller 'Extinction' From Universal

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix has acquired another feature film from a big Hollywood studio.

Netflix has moved forward with its latest Hollywood deal, acquiring "Extinction" from Universal. The film, starring Lizzy Caplan and Michael Pena was due to hit theaters last month before the studio pulled it off its schedule back in November.

The streaming service confirmed to Variety that it has acquired the film and plans to release it next year. The deal comes after the service failed to hit it big with their acquisition of "Cloverfield Paradox" suggesting that they aren't about to let the $50 million hiccup stop them.

Neither Netflix nor Universal revealed the numbers pertaining to the deal, although the low-budget nature of the film probably puts it below what it paid to acquire "Cloverfield Paradox" from Paramount. Nevertheless, "Extinction" needs to perform in order for the streaming service to recoup some of the losses from its underperforming acquisition.

The story follows Pena's character, who is having recurring nightmares about losing his family. However, the nightmares soon become when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep his family safe from harm.

The premise definitely seems "War of the Worlds"-ish which has to potential to draw in droves of sci-fi fans. Still, that all hinges on Ben Young's skills at transitioning from low-budget flicks to multi-million dollar features.

One thing that could put Netflix on edge is the reason behind Universal pulling the film from its release schedule. There isn't one. That being said, Young's confidence in the script does alleviate some of the uncertainty regarding the film's potential performance.

In addition to Caplan and Pena, the film also stars Mike Colter, Lilly Aspell, Emma Booth, Israel Broussard, and Lex Shrapnel. Netflix has not announced a release date for "Extinction" although it is expected to premiere on the streaming service's website later this year.