Netflix Buys Superhero Comedy 'Super-Normal' Starring Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley, and Luke Evans

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Actor Josh Gad poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Spielberg" in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

A new superhero comedy is coming to Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant has bought "Super-Normal," a superhero comedy that will star Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Daisy Ridley. Gad came up with the idea for the project before tapping sibling writing duo Aaron and Jordan Kandell, who are known for their work on "Moana," to pen the script.

The project will reunite Gad with Evans and Ridley. He previously starred in Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" with Evans, playing the Le Fou to the latter's Gaston. His movie with Ridley, "Murder on the Orient Express," premiered earlier this month.

"Super-Normal" is described to be a "character-driven, subversive take" on the superhero genre. The project first gained traction in October, according to Deadline, with many studios interested in the pic. Disney was reportedly one of the big shots that put in a bid for the movie.

Gad originated the story at his Angry Child Productions Label. He is set to produce the feature, along with Jonathan Eirich of Lin Pictures. Dan Lin, who previously worked with Netflix by producing "Death Note," is also going to serve as producer. Evans, who will be executive producing, helped Gad pitch the idea to studios.

So far, other details about the project are scarce. But, fans will be able to catch the main cast in other projects. Evans will next be seen in "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women," where he will be portraying the role of William Marston, the creator of the character Wonder Woman.

Ridley, on the other hand, reprises her role as Rey in the highly anticipated sequel, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Finally, Gad will next be heard as the voice of Olaf in the upcoming short film "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," which debuts on Nov. 22 alongside "Coco."