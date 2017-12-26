Has the horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" found its lead star? Rumors link Selena Gomez to the Netflix show, which is a different iteration of the popular comics and television series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

Archie Comics Netflix ordered two seasons of Archie Comics' live-action series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Gomez learned that her name has been floating on the list of potential actresses for Sabrina in a BBC Radio interview. The young star admitted that she does not know about the project but found the rumors interesting. It's not, however, enough to convince her to play Sabrina despite what fans want.

"I've done my magic enough," Gomez said about playing a witch on the small screen. It won't be the first time though since the actress got her start playing a wizard in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place."

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" takes cues from the Archie Comics' horror series that first came out on print in 2014. Netflix grabbed the project from The CW, which originally planned the show to pair with "Riverdale."

Netflix confirmed its two-season order for "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" in December. The streaming platform also airs "Riverdale," which is also based on the Archie Comics, after the episodes run on The CW.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that the Sabrina series will begin filming in February in Vancouver, Canada. Apart from the teenage witch, production will also cast older actors to play aunts Hilda and Zelda, as well as cousin Ambrose.

These characters also appeared in the sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" that starred Melissa Joan Hart from 1996 to 2003. Hilda, Zelda and Ambrose in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" won't be their kooky versions since the Netflix show has a darker and more serious tone.

The upcoming Sabrina series has no launch date on Netflix for now. Expect more announcements and confirmations from the platform once filming officially begins.