Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

Netflix has this holiday's entertainment covered with its large selection of Christmas movies available for streaming. So sit back, relax, and stream this year's holiday offerings.

First off the list is a holiday classic, "White Christmas." The romantic-comedy-musical follows two singing acts as they join together to save a former commanding officer's failing inn in Vermont.

Another holiday tradition is also available for streaming in the form of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The highly acclaimed animated film is perfect for those who are fans of Burton and still have some Halloween spirit left in them.

"Santa Buddies" is the perfect film to stream together with man's best friend. The fourth installment of the "Air Buddies" spin-off series, follow Budderball, B-Dawg, Rosebud, Buddha, and Mudbud as they help Puppy Paws, the feisty son of Santa Paws, to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Speaking of the true meaning of Christmas, "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will also be available for streaming. Jim Carrey's comedic genius once again shines as the Grinch who finds the true meaning of Christmas, along with the revelation that he has a heart.

For those who are looking for a bit of spook this Christmas, Netflix is also showing the holiday horror flick "Krampus." Want to find out what awaits those on Santa's naughty list? Follow a dysfunctional family as they fall prey to a malevolent creature after they lose their Christmas Spirit.

Finally, there's the pirate film that set off a billion-dollar franchise. Set to premiere on Christmas day, "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" follows the exploits of CAPTAIN Jack Sparrow as tries to kill his immortal first mate and retake his ship from a mutinous crew.

Catch all these and much more this holiday season only on Netflix.