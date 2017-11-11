Netflix Confirms 'Top Boy' Season 3 With Drake as Executive Producer

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch) Rapper Drake.

A brand-new season of the British crime drama "Top Boy" has officially been made official by Netflix with rapper Drake serving as an executive producer.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper is a huge fan of the series, which provided an insight into the drug gangs in East London through the eyes of the 20-something drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) and the vulnerable teenager Ra'Nell (Malcolm Kamulete).

Fans thought that "Top Boy" was no more after it ended its two season-long run four years ago. The show had four episodes in its first run in 2011 followed by another four in 2013.

But due to his love for "Top Boy," Drake decided to buy production rights that will allow season 3 to become reality. Before it was officially announced, there were already rumors going around that there were attempts of the show being brought back with the rapper a significant individual in the talks.

Fans were already excited about the prospect and were obviously happy when it was confirmed that Drake is paving the way for a much-awaited reunion.

In an official statement, "Top Boy" creator Ronan Bennett had this to say about the revival.

I am delighted to be reunited once more with the "Top Boy" team, our wonderful cast and to have Drake as new a collaborator. And I could not be prouder to be doing the show with Netflix.

Drake buying the rights to "Top Boy" to make season 3 happen reportedly started as a joke, but along the way, things became more serious, much to the delight of fans of the show.

Netflix original content vice president Cindy Holland is thrilled that the return of the show will be done through the streaming service:

We couldn't be more excited for Netflix members around the world and a new generation of fans to discover the authentic, raw and real world of "Top Boy." Drake came to us several months ago with a passion to help bring this series back to life, and we're thrilled to support the original creative team to do just that.

"Top Boy" season 3 will reportedly have 10 episodes, which is longer than the show's entire run.