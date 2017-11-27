Netflix December 2017 Lineup Full List

Facebook/Netflixph A logo of streaming giant Netflix.

December is fast-approaching, and people are already planning what to do for the holiday season. While some prefer going on trips, others prefer staying at home and watching their favorite shows and TVs while munching on their favorite snacks. For those who would rather be home watching, Netflix has released its full slate of shows and movies for the whole month of December, allowing subscribers to plan their to-watch list ahead.

With a mishmash of romantic, comedy, action-packed, old and new TV shows and films, Netflix's December 2017 list looks very promising. Starting Dec. 1, the streaming network is bringing back some of the most popular movies of all time, including the two "Ace Ventura" films starring Jim Carrey.

Since Netflix started focusing on releasing original content this 2017, fans should expect a whole slew of Netflix originals this December. Next month, 34 different original movies, documentaries and full-season shows are set to arrive, including the big-budget flick starring Will Smith, "Bright," and the new season of "The Crown."

The network is also offering new stand-up comedy specials starring Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson, and Judd Apatow. As Christmas draws near, Netflix is also bringing to the table "Dream Works Home: For the Holidays," "El Camino Christmas," "Christmas Inheritance" and a lot more.

Here is the full list of shows and movies arriving on Netflix this December:

Dec. 1

"8 Mile"

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"

"Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls"

"All Hail King Julien: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL"

"A StoryBots Christmas - NETFLIX Original"

"August Rush"

"Chef & My Fridge: 2017"

"Dark: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL"

"Diana: In Her Own Words"

"Dreamcatcher

"DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Easy: Season 2" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Exporting Raymond

"Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story"

"Full Metal Jacket"

"Hitch"

"My Happy Family "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Nacho Libre"

"Sahara"

"The Farthest – Voyager in Space"

"The Little Rascals"

"The Wackness"

"The Young Victoria"

"Tyson"

"V for Vendetta"

"TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4"

"Voyeur" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"While You Were Sleeping"

Dec. 4

"When Calls the Heart: Season 4"

Dec. 5

"Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Dec. 6

"Trolls Holiday Special"

Dec. 8

"El Camino Christmas" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Crown: Season 2 "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 11

"Catwoman"

"The Magicians: Season 2"

Dec. 12

"Disney's The Santa Clause"

"Disney's The Santa Clause 2"

"Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

"Judd Apatow: The Return" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 14

"41 Dogs in My Home"

"A&E: When Patients Attack"

"Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1"

"Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4"

Dec. 15

"A Five Star Life"

"Christmas Inheritance" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Discovering Bigfoot"

"El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5"

"Erased: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Freeway: Crack In The System"

"Neverlake"

"Pottersville"

"Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2"

"The Haunting of Helena"

"The Mafia Kills Only in Summer"

"The Ranch: Part 4" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Trollhunters: Part 2 "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Ultimate Beastmaster" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Wormwood "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 18

"Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 19

"Miss Me This Christmas"

"Russell Howard: Recalibrate "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Indian Detective: Season 1 "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"You Can't Fight Christmas"

Dec. 20

"La Casa de Papel: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 21

"Peaky Blinders: Season 4 "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 22

"72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Bright" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Dope: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Rosario Tijeras: Season 1"

"The Toys That Made Us: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 23

"Creep 2"

"Myths & Monsters: Season 1"

Dec. 25

"Cable Girls: Season 2 "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Planet Earth II"

Dec. 26

"Todd Barry: Spicy Honey "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Travelers: Season 2 "- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

"Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018"

Dec. 27

"Pusher

Dec. 29

"Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Killer Legends"

"La Mante: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Shelter

"The Climb" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 31