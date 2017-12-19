Netflix December 2017 New Movies And TV Shows: Holiday Movies To Enjoy With The Family

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

Christmas is only a week away which means Netflix is bringing out the big guns with its lineup of holiday specials and popular titles set to join the service. From cartoon classics to family favorites sprinkled with a dash of action flicks, next week's offerings are just about everything viewers need to enjoy for the remainder of the year.

Two new Christmas flicks are arriving today in the form Director Kenny Young's 2017 films "Miss Me This Christmas" and "You Can't Fight Christmas." Joining them will be two Netflix originals "Russell Howard: Recalibrate" and the first season of "The Indian Detective."

Later this week comes the Netflix original movie that everyone should be paying closest attention to: "Bright." Set to premiere this Friday, Dec. 22, "Bright" will see Will Smith star alongside Joel Edgerton in a fantasy crime movie helmed by "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer. The film is Smith's first-ever Netflix project and an interesting one at that with a script by Max Landis from "American Ultra."

Set to premiere on Dec. 25, "Krampus" follows the story of a boy who has a bad Christmas ends up accidentally summoning a festive demon to his family home. While not something families would want to watch near the fireplace, it's certainly a movie that will make kids want to get into Santa's nice list next year.

Finally, on New Year's Eve, Christian viewers can enjoy some good 'ol Christmas comedy film with "Saving Christmas." Directed by Darren Doane, the film follows Kirk Cameron as a fictional version of himself as he tries to save the holiday by "putting Christ back into Christmas."

Viewers can also feast their eyes on other Netflix December offerings such as "V for Vendetta," "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Black Mirror," and Disney's "The Santa Clause" trilogy available all month on the streaming service. "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is also set to premiere on Christmas day, perfect for those who have had a bit too much rum on their eggnog