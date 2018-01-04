Netflix Drops First Trailer for Comedy Dance Flick 'Step Sisters'

Facebook/stepsistersmovie Promotional photo for Netflix original movie "Step Sisters"

Netflix has dropped the first trailer and poster for "Step Sisters," a contemporary dance flick that centers on a group of ladies who dance for revenge. "Step Sisters" is just one of the original movies that Netflix plans to release this year.

The movie is a comedy that takes viewers inside the world of college dancing, with a special focus on an ambitious, young African-American woman who's been asked to teach a rival sorority how to dance. In the trailer, the young lady is guaranteed admission to Harvard, on the condition that she helps out a sorority of white ladies by teaching them her moves as a means of steering them away from their usual crazy drunken nights.

Playing the lead character, Jamilah Bishop, is Megalyn Echikunwoke. In the movie, she is someone who can do just about everything. She is not only the president of her sorority and the captain of their dance crew, but is also a liaison to their college dean and a popularly intelligent student who is about to enter Harvard Law School.

The trailer reveals that things start to turn tough for her when their dean asks her to teach their rival misbehaving sorority Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) how to step dance and promises her admission to Harvard if she succeeds. Without telling her sorority sisters about it, she begins training the other group as they prepare for the "Steptacular" competitive dance competition.

Joining Echikumwoke in the "Step Sisters" cast are Matt McGorry, Naturi Naughton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marque Richardson, Eden Sher, Lyndon Smith, Gage Golightly, Nia Javier and Alessandra Torresani. The movie is directed by "Paid in Full" director Charles Stone III and written by "Dear White People" writer Chuck Hayward.

"Step Sisters" is set for release on Jan. 19 on Netflix and is the second original movie to be released this January, following "The Polka King," which will arrive on Jan. 12.