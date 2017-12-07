Netflix Fires Danny Masterson From 'The Ranch' Amid Rape Case

Facebook/TheRanchNetflix Netflix has fired Danny Masterson from"The Ranch" amid alleged rape case.

The streaming service had released a statement on Tuesday regarding Danny Masterson's termination from the show, saying, "As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of 'The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him." This development comes after multiple women had come out to accuse the actor of raping them many years before.

With this revelation, fans of the show can expect Masterson to appear throughout the fourth part of the "The Ranch" — which has already been filmed and is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15 — along with some episodes in 2018.

Masterson is currently facing allegations of rape stemming from the early 2000s from four different women. According to one woman, Masterson had allegedly anally raped her. Another woman also accused the actor of raping her while she was passed out, and when she woke up, she says Masterson choked her until she passed out again.

It has been revealed that the authorities have been investigating this case since January, with the investigation coming to light last March. Three of the women had also accused the Church of Scientology, to which they and the actor belong to, of pressuring them to keep quiet, an act which the church had denied.

In a statement to CNN, Masterson had expressed his disappointment about his current predicament saying, "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."