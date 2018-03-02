Netflix Hoping to Release 700 New Shows in 2018

Reuters/ Mike Blake Netflix logos in an illustration captured during a presentation in California in 2014

Fans of original releases by Netflix are surely going to enjoy 2018 with the company eyeing to release 700 new television shows and movies. The online video streaming giant is also hoping that out of those 700 releases, 80 will be non-English-language.

During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference last Tueday in San Francisco, California, Netflix CFO David Wells announced the "700-Range." He said, "Let's continue to add content — it's working, it's driving growth. People don't care where the stories come from. We're about having the best content. We don't necessarily have to do it ourselves."

The news generated mixed reactions from subscribers based on the comments thrown the streaming service's way. Some people are criticizing Netflix for most of its original content saying the online streaming website is getting crowded. There are others who came to Netflix's defense saying the company produces some of the best contents worldwide.

Netflix has released a number of new contents with January and February 2018 concluded. "Altered Carbon," "Everything Sucks," and "Ugly Delicious" are just some of the new shows Netflix added in its arsenal. The website also added new original movies like "Mute," "Irreplaceable You," and "When We First Met," recently.

The month of March is also going to be a big one for Netflix with a bunch of new originals coming. New original documentaries can also be expected this March such as "Flint Town." Netflix has been a diverse platform showing contents, productions, and stories from all over the globe tackling big social issues.

According to Statista's fourth quarter of 2017 report, Netflix has over 117.58 million subscribers all over the world. Out of that total, 54.75 million are from the United States. Last January, Recode reported that the number of subscribers managed to hit the 118 million mark.

Subscribers are now waiting for more trailers and updates about Netflix's original content plans for the rest of 2018.