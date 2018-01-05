Netflix January 2018 Line-Up: What Shows and Films Are Coming?

Netflix is welcoming the new year with a fresh batch of TV shows and movies starting this January. Compared to last month's line-up, this new set comes with several Netflix Original features as well.

Classic movies are a staple of every new Netflix set, and this month adds a few must-see movies for the comedy-drama crowd. "The Truman Show" leads the charge on Jan. 1, starring Jim Carrey as the unwitting focus of a reality show way back in 1998, as Vulture points out.

Facebook/Netflix Netflix has a new set of shows for January 2018.

"The Godfather" series is back as well, with all three movies coming out right at the start of the year. For the lighter side of crime and law enforcement, Netflix is also bringing out all the "Lethal Weapon" flicks they have on their archives starting Jan. 1.

"Batman" fans have this rare chance to see some of the older movies this month, as "Batman," "Batman Returns," "Batman Forever," and "Batman & Robin" are now showing on demand since Monday. Along with the classics, Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins," the first part of his dark trilogy, is also making its first appearance on Netflix, according to Gamespot.

This month is also the start of a whole new set of anime shows, as the streaming platform announced earlier last year. The first of these 12 or so imports are coming up this month, starting from "Devilman Crybaby" on Jan. 15, according to The Verge.

As for Netflix Originals, January will also be the start of new seasons for some of Netflix's own commissioned shows. "One Day at a Time" is resuming this month, as well as "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," "Grace and Frankie," and new episodes of "The Adventures of Puss in Boots."

With a new month also comes with it a list shows that Netflix has to drop from the lineup. All "Saw" movies, as well as "The Addams Family" are now gone from the menu, as well as all six seasons of "Lost."