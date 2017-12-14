Netflix January 2018 Lineup: 'Lethal Weapon,' 'Batman,' and 'The Godfather' Coming This January

REUTERS/Mike Blake/ New Netflix original titles coming next month

Netflix is going to make fans an offer they can't refuse this January 2018 with an awesome lineup filled with new shows and classics alike. From drama to action, comedy, horror, and down-home drama, the streaming service has every base covered for the first binge-watching session of the year.

Next month, follow the journey of Michael Corleone and his criminal empire in all three "Godfather" films. Then shift for some buddy cop action with the antics of Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh in the "Lethal Weapon" film series.

Joining them are a bunch of "Batman" films starting with the 1989 film featuring the caped crusader all the way to the 1997's "Batman and Robin" as well as some more classics with "The Shawshank Redemption," "The Truman Show," "Troy," "National Treasure," "Apollo 13," "Caddyshack."

Of course, there's also a selection of new films. First and foremost of these is the fifth film in Disney's storied swashbuckling franchise, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

There's also a slew of original Netflix series and documentaries such as "Glace" and "Drug Lords." Joining them are returning series "Rita," "Grace and Frankie," and "The Adventures of Puss in Boots."

For anime fans, "DEVILMAN crybaby," is a new ultra-violent addition to Netflix's ever-growing catalog of anime series. While for kids and the kid at heart, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" will be arriving on Jan. 1st while "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" is scheduled to be available on the 10th.

As with every month, there will also be a slew of movies and shows that will be leaving the streaming service including Julia Roberts' "Mona Lisa Smile." All six seasons of "Lost" will also be saying goodbye this January so for those who have yet to relive the hit series, it's probably time to get binging.