Netflix January 2018 New Releases, Schedule: 'Cars 3,' 'Death Race: Beyond Anarchy,' and More

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustrative photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

There are less than ten days to go before January ends but Netflix still isn't done with this month's offerings. From beloved films and series to a slew of original series, here are some of the programs set to premiere on the streaming service.

First in line are Netflix originals "Todd Glass: Act Happy" and "Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así" set to premiere on Jan. 23 and 24 respectively. They will be joined by the action flick "Acts of Vengeance" which is set to premiere on Jan 25.

Friday, Jan. 26, will then see a boatload of new original series premiering on the service namely "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," "Dirty Money Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down," "Llama Llama: Season 1," "One Day at a Time: Season 2," "Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich," "The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6," and "Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio... Desde el bar."

On Jan. 28, catch all three seasons of the Netflix original "El Ministerio del Tiempo" will premiere to be followed by the police action "The Force" on Jan. 29. "Babylon Berlin," "Death Race: Beyond Anarchy," and "Retribution" will premiere on Jan. 30 and finally, Disney's "Cars 3" will premiere on Jan 31, topping off the first month of the year.

In addition to these premieres, the remaining four seasons of "Futurama" will be leaving the streaming service this January. So for those who want to spend some time with Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the gang, better get to bingeing seasons 7 through 10 on Netflix.

With the end of January come the site's February offerings featuring some very compelling original series. Among them are the sci-fi series "Altered Carbon," a new "Queer Eye" reboot, the crime thriller "Seven Seconds," and the coming of age series "Everything Sucks."

Catch these and more this February only on Netflix.