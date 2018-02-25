Netflix Lineup March 2018: 'Jaws' Series Out, New Seasons Of Favorite Netflix Originals In

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

By next month, the entire lineup of "Jaws" movies will be leaving Netflix along with a number of other films and TV series. Luckily, March 2018 is also filled with the premieres of several much-awaited new seasons of some Netflix Original shows.

New Netflix Originals To Binge-Watch

As mentioned, the list of Netflix Original shows that will be premiering its new seasons will surely make up for the movies and series that will be leaving next month.

First on the list is the much-awaited second season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" which premieres on March 8. Meanwhile, the third and last installment of "Love" will start streaming the next day. "Love" was created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust.

Also on March 9, the third episode of Netflix's talk show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" will start airing and will feature Malala Yousafzai, the 20-year-old Pakistani advocate for education and human rights who also became the youngest recipient of any Nobel laureate after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

For fans of Drew Barrymore, they will be excited to hear that "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 will premiere on March 23 while her movie "50 First Dates" with Adam Sandler will be added to Netflix beginning on March 28.

A Series of Unfortunate Events streams March 30th! #ASOUE

Another highly anticipated release this month is the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" which happens on March 30.

What's Leaving Next Month?

As soon as the calendar turns to March, "Jaws," "Jaws 2," "Jaws 3" and "Jaws: The Revenge" will be out of the streaming platform. On the same day, Christopher Nolan's famous noir-themed psychological thriller "Memento" will also leave Netflix. There will be several other titles exiting at the beginning of March as well.

Netflix subscribers only have until March 4 to watch "Chloe" and "Safe Haven," March 6 for "The Finest Hours," and March 8 for "Victoria." Meanwhile, "Believe" and "Glitch" will leave the platform on March 11.

Since it has already been a couple of months since the holidays, it is also time for the three-part classic Christmas-themed movie, Disney's "The Santa Clause," to exit Netflix and it will do so on March 12.

The Gerard Butler-starring action movie "London Has Fallen" will no longer stream on March 13 while Seasons 1-7 of "Archer" will exit Netflix on March 14.

The blockbuster Disney animated film "Zootopia" will be leaving the streaming site on March 20 while the discontinued NBC sitcom "The Carmichael Show" -- Seasons 1 and 2 -- can only be watched until March 31.