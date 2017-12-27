Netflix 'Lost in Space' Air Date, Cast News: Rebooted Sci-Fi Series Arrives in May 2018?

One of the most anticipated Netflix shows debuting in 2018 is "Lost in Space." The rebooted sci-fi series will reportedly begin streaming on the platform in May 2018. But what is it about and who's in it?

REUTERS/Mike Blake Netflix will debut its remake of "Lost in Space" in mid-2018. The original show ran in the 1960s.

Netflix has not yet announced the show's actual launch on the platform. Reports, however, indicated that it will likely happen in May 2018 as the cast and crew completed production of season 1 in Vancouver last June 2017.

The streaming platform first announced the development of "Lost in Space" in June 2016. It will take points from the original series that ran on CBS in the 1960s but the new iteration will be a much more modern version.

Its story will centre on a family stranded light years away from the Earth and their new destination. They will find themselves in strange situations, encounter aliens and strive to remain alive in space.

"The original series so deftly captured both drama and comedy, and that made it very appealing to a broad audience," Netflix VP Original Content Cindy Holland said in a press statement. "The current creative team's reimagining of the series for Netflix is sure to appeal to both fans who fondly remember the original and to create a new generation of enthusiasts around the world."

Netflix ordered 10 episodes for the "Lost in Space" reboot from writers Matt Sazama ("Dracula Untold") and Burk Sharpless ("The Last Witch Hunter"). The streaming platform tapped Zack Estrin ("Prison Break") as its showrunner with Neil Marshall ("The Descent") as the director.

Toby Stephens ("Black Sails) leads the cast of the new sci-fi series as John Robinson, the commander of the expedition. Joining him in the show are Molly Parker ("House of Cards), Ignacio Serricchio ("Ghost Whisperer"), Taylor Russell ("Falling Skies"), Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins ("Sense8), Raza Jaffrey ("Code Black") and Parker Posey ("Personal Velocity").

"Lost in Space" is loosely based on comic book "The Space Family Robinson." In 1998, New Line Cinema produced the movie version that starred Matt LeBlanc, Heather Graham, Lacey Chabert, William Hurt and Gary Oldman.

"The fundamental story is that it's a family that is lost in a difficult, life-threatening situation," Stephens told Collider while filming the series. "[It's] how it challenges them and brings them closer together."

Netflix will be announcing more details, including the teasers and concept arts for the upcoming show, by spring 2018.