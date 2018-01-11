Netflix's big reboot of the classic series "Lost In Space" might be science fiction. The heart of the show, however, will still be a family drama with a serious marital rift driving the plot.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Netflix has been preparing the "Lost in Space" reboot since 2016.

"Lost in Space" is based on the show that Irwin Allen created in the 1960s. It follows a family of explorers as they try to get back on course after landing on an unknown planet.

Netflix's version, however, will have a slightly different tone from the original CBS series.

Toby Stephens ("Black Sails") and Molly Parker ("House of Cards") will play the heads of the family as John and Maureen Robinson. Stephens revealed that in this new version, John and Maureen have serious problems in their marriage.

"It's a broken relationship," Stephens stated. "These people are lost in extreme situations, but they also don't know if they're working as a couple."

Executive producer Zack Estrin also confirmed changing one character from a man to woman. Jonathan Harris was quite unforgettable as Dr. Smith in the original series, so Estrin and the writers decided to give the role to a woman. Parker Posey ("You Got Mail") landed the role in 2016.

Netflix plans to launch "Lost in Space" in mid-2018 but the streaming platform hasn't announced its actual air date. Ignacio Serricchio, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins and Raza Jaffrey are also in the cast with Neil Marshall directing most of the episodes.

"This is a version that is for our time," Stephens told Collider during filming. "I'm hoping it will still have humor and humanity in it, but it has obviously gotta be for a modern audience."

Several versions of "Lost in Space" were made on the big and small screen over decades. The defunct network The WB (now The CW) did the second television show in 2003 with Brad Johnson ("Left Behind"), Jayne Brook ("Star Trek Discovery"), Adrianne Palicki ("The Orville"), Ryan Malgarini ("Gilmore Girls") and Mark Erwin ("Teen Titan").