Netflix March 2018 New Movies and TV Shows: Celebrating Women's History Month

It seems Netflix is celebrating Women's History Month in its own way as a lot of the notable new films and series arriving in March star women both behind and in front of the camera.

Probably the biggest name on the list, or at least the one that a lot of people will be looking forward to, is the return of New York's superpowered private investigator with the new season of "Jessica Jones." Based on the show's trailer, it looks like the new season will focus on exploring Jessica's past and her origin story of how she got her powers.

For a much more grounded story, "Roxanne Roxanne" is a biopic about the life of musician Roxanne Shanté. Set in the early 1980s, the film depicts the start of Roxanne's career and the various struggles she had to deal with growing up. It was first shown off during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival last January to critical acclaim and praise.

March will also see the release of the next episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," this time with Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani activist for female education Malala Yousafzai. Get a look into how certain parts of the world live and the struggles that women have to go through in third-world countries.

But Netflix is not just celebrating on-screen talent, some female writers and directors are getting their time in the spotlight as well.

"On My Block" is a new coming-of-age story that focuses on a group of kids beginning their life as high schoolers. Watch as they grow as people and develop relationships across ten 30-minute episodes. It was created and written by Lauren Iungerich, best known for the MTV series "Awkward."

As far as films go, "First Match" is a drama film written and directed by Olivia Newman that tells the story of a teenage girl signing up to join her high school's all-boy wrestling team.

