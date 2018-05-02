Netflix May 2018: 5 Additions to Watch Out for

Netflix A still from "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Netflix is making sure to provide something for everyone with the new round of films and television shows dropping this month.

The streamer's May lineup has it all — from horror like "Scream 2," to musical "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," to animation "Shrek," and to comedy "40-Year-Old Virgin."

There's something for fantasy and crime drama fans as well including "Bridge to Terabithia" and "Scandal" season 7, respectively.

The long-awaited fourth season of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be available to binge-watch by the end of the month as well.

May will indeed by a supersized month for Netflix users, but here are best additions that they would not want to miss.

1. "Mamma Mia! The Movie," May 16

The 2008 musical romantic comedy based on the musical of the same name inspired by the music of ABBA follows Meryl Streep as a single mother named Donna Sheridan preparing for the wedding of her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

Unbeknownst to her, Sophie invites three men from her mother's past (played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård), and she believes that one of them could be her father.

The addition of the movie on the Netflix catalog gives fans the opportunity to catch up before a sequel titled "Mamma Mia! Here I Go Again" hits the theaters this July.

Majority of the cast will reprise their roles in the follow-up including Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, and Dominic Cooper with Lily James and Cher joining the cast.

2. "13 Reasons Why" season 2, May 18

The mystery teen drama based on the book of the same name by Jay Asher was expected to be one-off only since it covered basically everything in the source material, but the critical and viewership success of the controversial first season ultimately convinced Netflix to renew it.

The long-awaited second season of the series will not be about another suicide, but will instead explore that of Hannah (Katherine Langford) while also tackling equally heavy subjects like sexual assault.

"In season 2, we explore how these characters deal with the aftermath of what happened to Hannah. [Guidance counselor] Mr. Porter [Derek Luke] will be coming to terms with the way that he let Hannah down and will be determined not to let any kids down in the future. His story is one of the most compelling to me," series creator Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We'll see a man who is determined to reach every kid who needs to be reached and help every kid who needs to be helped, whatever it takes. I think he will probably go out of bounds a bit in the other direction, trying to be helpful in the best way that he knows," he went on to say.

3. "Mob Psycho 100" season 1

4. "Trollhunters Part 3," May 25

5. "Coco," May 29

Here's another treat for animation fans — the Oscar-winning animated film "Coco," which tells the story of young Miguel as he pursues his dream to become an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz despite his family's longstanding ban on music.

"Coco" made a splash in the big screen last year for its touching story and respect for Mexican culture. Its animation, vocal performances, and music also earned praises.

The film also dominated the box office, grossing $800 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing film of all-time in Mexico.

Check out the complete list of films and series making their way to Netflix this month here.