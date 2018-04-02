Netflix New Shows, Movies April 2018: 'Scarface,' 'Lost in Space' Reboot and More

Facebook/Scarface A still from "Scarface"

Netflix is not one to fool around when it comes to offering television and film fans the unadulterated binge-watching experience and this is exactly what the streaming giant has in store for April.

This month, the streamer will be treating subscribers with a shower of movie classics and new releases, as well as its usual array of originals and everything in between.

Netflix is starting off strong by releasing cult favorites like "Scarface" and "Sin City" sure to make neo-noir crime fans happy. Those who are big on horror can start the month with two "Cabin Fever" movies or "The Lost Boys" if they want some laughs to go with the terror.

The movie adaptation of the long-running video game series "Mortal Kombat" is also available for those who want to relive how bad it was that it started to look good.

For those who missed out on the cult favorites from the past decades such as "Seven" and "Friday Night Lights," Netflix has these people covered this month, too.

For fans of animated films, the 1999 science fiction movie "The Iron Giant" will also be up for streaming. Those who like it in series form can check out the third season of "Wakfu" for their fix. Come April 5, they can watch Gru and the minions in action in "Despicable Me 3."

April 6 is packed with some Netflix originals starting with Seth Rogen's "Hilarity for Charity" special, which the streamer promoted with an April Fool's Day joke.

The first seasons of the new shows "The Boss Baby: Back in Business" and "Fastest Car" will also be available in addition to the second season of "Money Heist," the first season of "Troy: Fall of a City" that first aired in February, and a new installment of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" with Jay-Z paying a visit.

More Netflix originals arrive the following week. The first season of the streaming company's "Lost in Space" reboot drops on April 13 along with the second season of its animated series "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

There's more for fans of animated content as Netflix premieres its adventure comedy animated series "Spy Kids: Mission Critical" on April 20 as well as the new anime "Aggretsuko," which follows the death metal karaoke sessions of Retsuko the Red Panda.

For those who like it heavier and darker, the crime drama centered on the war on drugs "Dope" also drops its second season on the same day.

Fans of Kevin James can re-experience the comedian's return to the stand-up stage last year with "Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up" dropping April 24. The following day, Bill Nye fans can watch the "science guy" follow in the footsteps of his late professor in his eponymous documentary.

For the final wave of originals, the long-awaited second season of the dystopian thriller "3%" arrives as well as the first season of "The New Legends of Monkey."

On the movie front, Netflix has "The Week Of," a comedy film starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock where the two spend the longest week of their lives as they celebrate the wedding of their children. Viewers can check out the complete list here.