Netflix News: Announces Parental Controls

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television remote in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., on January 18, 2017.

Subscription video on-demand (SVOD) streaming service Netflix has announced recently that it will be creating more tools and security measures that will give parents more control over what their children can access through its accounts.

In the official announcement, which was released on Monday, March 5, Netflix publicly stated that it is going to introduce added security measures "in the coming months," which include a PIN security code that will block users from watching content with ratings intended for mature audiences. Parents will have to identify which profiles belong to their children in order to properly make use of the tool.

In addition to that, the streaming giant will display the rating of the show or film that audiences are about to watch in a much more noticeable fashion. This feature has been around for quite some time, but the streaming service understands that this may be overlooked by the viewers.

Netflix will be doing more research in order to make its ratings system much more comprehensible.

With a more prominent rating display that appears as soon as viewers hit play, parents, at the very least, can be "fully informed" as to what they may be about to show their children. It is notable to mention that the SVOD recognizes that there are various styles of parenting that differ from each household, and they have made it clear that they aim to respect every parents' decision as to what they will allow their children to watch.

This news follows the recent trend among various online platforms and companies of creating a better environment for children. Technology company Apple has similarly decided to create parental controls for its gadgets, while YouTube has recently been attempting to improve its monitoring services by taking down click-bait videos that may be misconstrued as appropriate for children.

Netflix has not yet given specific dates as to when it will be implementing these new features.