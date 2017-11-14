Netflix News: Users Warned of Phishing Scam

Facebook/Netflixph A logo of streaming giant Netflix.

Binge-watching mini-series on Netflix is one of the best ways to waste time. Users of the streaming platform, however, need to be careful when opening emails that claim to be coming from the company.

The Independent reported that Netflix subscribers have been warned of certain emails that appear to be coming from the streaming giant, but in reality, are used by scammers for phishing. Users who have received the emails said that they are told that there was a billing error that led to their Netflix accounts being disabled. They are then advised in the email to go to the Netflix website and input their payment and account details anew.

The email provides a link to the supposed Netflix website, which apparently looks real upon opening. Once the user enters their personal details like their billing address, credit card details, and security code, among others, the information will then directly go to the scammers.

Netflix, on their part, has a help section on their website, giving valuable tips and reminders to their subscribers concerning phishing attacks. "Phishers will go to great lengths to try to take over your account or steal your personal information," warned Neflix. "They may create fake websites that look like Netflix, or send emails that imitate us and ask you for personal information," they added.

Furthermore, the company clarified that they "will never ask for any personal information to be sent" via email. This covers payment information, social security number, tax identification number, and account password.

"If you're unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs in which you can see the real linked web address at the bottom of most browsers," Netflix added.

According to CBS News, the streaming giant already has over 100 million global subscribers. It is still unclear, however, how many Netflix users received the phishing emails, as well as the people behind the scam.