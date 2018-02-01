Netflix Now Supports HDR Streaming on Razer Phone

Twitter/@Razer Razer Phone gets HDR and Dolby Digital 5.1 support on Netflix.

Netflix subscribers with a Razer Phone can now watch their favorite movies and shows in high-dynamic range quality.

The streaming service company offers its mid- and high-tier monthly packages with the option to watch flicks in high definition. However, not every device has the capacity to support HDR.

So, for the smartphones that are able to support it, Netflix is exclusively offering its members the opportunity to watch movies and TV shows in HDR. The most recent addition to the HDR-supported club is the Razer Phone.

Apart from adding the HDR support, Razer Phone has also became the first smartphone to stream Netflix contents on a "cinema surround sound" setup through Dolby Digital 5.1.

While the 2017-released smartphone is widely advertised as a mobile device option for gamers -- given that Razer is a company that primarily caters to video game enthusiasts -- the Razer Phone is known for its high-tech display features.

Aside from its 8 GB random access memory and other hefty technical specifications, the Razer Phone is known as one of the very few smartphones equipped with a screen that has a 120-hertz refresh rate, which is the same quality included in top-of-the-line 4K UHD TVs in the market.

The refresh rate generally refers to the device's capacity to change frames in a given amount of time. For most TVs, 60Hz is the refresh rate. To simply put it, devices and TVs with this spec can better avoid a blurry motion of images.

On the other hand, HDR allows a screen to have a wider range of color and contrast ratio which practically makes images more realistic with a lively hue.

So to have both these capacities on a viewing screen in a Razer Phone is definitely good news for users.

Some of the other Android devices that support HDR streaming on Netflix include Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and Sony Xperia's XZ Premium and XZ1. Meanwhile, LG G6 streams Netflix content in Dolby Vision.

While the Razer Phone offers HDR streaming and has a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, its display is not 4K but still has a very ample 1,440 x 2,560 pixel resolution and adapts the 16:9 ratio.