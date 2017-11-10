Netflix Orders 'The Last Czars' Romanov Series; Won't Follow 'The Crown' Format

Netflix ordered another show about royalty called "The Last Czars." It will center on Russia's Romanov family but the series won't have the same format as the streaming platform hit "The Crown."

Wikimedia/United States Library of Congress

"The Last Czars" will delve on the fall of Tsar Nicholas II that led to his death during the Russian revolution. Its treatment will not be the same as "The Crown" because "The Last Czars" will be a docu-drama series and not a scripted re-imagining of what actually happened around 1917 to 1918.

Netflix Alternative division will also handle "The Last Czars" and not Netflix Originals, which oversees "The Crown." Netflix Alternative is still an expanding division of the streaming platform with Nat Grouille and Brandon Riegg as its head.

"The Last Czars" has been targeted for a 2018 airing. The team behind the documentary series "The Story Of Us" will develop six episodes of the show under Jane Root's production outfit Nutopia. The said company is also doing another documentary, "Babies," for Netflix.

Meanwhile, viewers who follow the Romanov family's history might also be interested in another project about Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra and his children, including his youngest daughter, Duchess Anastasia. Amazon has "The Romanoffs" from "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner.

"The Romanoffs" is a dramatic anthology series that follows the family's descendants after the fall of the empire. Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Aaron Eckhart, Amanda Peet, Paul Reiser, Isabelle Huppert, Andrew Rannells are in the cast, while Diane Lane recently boarded the show as well.

The drama will cover different sites around the globe and will be told in eight stand-alone hour-long episodes. As an anthology show, "The Romanoffs" won't have a recurring plot and the actors will be different per episode.

The Romanovs (also referred to as Romanoffs) ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power during the February Revolution in 1917. The monarchy has been abolished since but Russians regard Tsar Nicholas II and his family as martyrs. Rumors existed for years that Anastasia survived the revolution but DNA evidence from 2011 showed every family member died in 1918 with their servants following the Bolsheviks' revolt.