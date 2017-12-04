Netflix Orders Two Seasons of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Series

(Photo: Facebook/SabrinaTheTeenageWitchTV) Melissa Joan Hart starred in the original "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series.

Sabrina will soon be moving to Netflix.

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" was originally developed at The CW, but it will now be charting a new path at Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered two seasons for the still-untitled Sabrina drama based on the graphic novel, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The 20-episode order will serve as a companion program to The CW's "Riverdale."

Planning for the Sabrina offshoot started at The CW in September. Casting for the reimagined teenage witch character immediately began after it was announced. Sources confirmed that producer Warner Bros. Television and The CW already had a list of actresses who could potentially play the iconic role. The list is now being revisited as the show makes its move to Netflix.

Netflix's "Sabrina" will offer a darker take on the comic book version, similar to what The CW did to "Riverdale." The series is expected to explore a more horror-infused coming-of-age tale that touches on themes involving witchcraft and the occult. In the story, Sabrina must accept her true identity as half-human, half-witch while fighting against various evil elements that threaten all human life.

Ahead of "Riverdale's" debut, producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted at a potential emergence of an "Archie-verse."

"One of the nice things about me being a part of Archie Comics is having access to a library of 4,000 to 5,000 characters," he said. "Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats ... those are characters who can very easily support their own show. But we [also] have superheroes. So in success, yes, the goal is to expand that way."

The two 10-episode seasons will be shot back-to-back. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the offshoot. It's also unclear how the two installments will be divided and if Netflix will also release all episodes at once.