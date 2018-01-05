Netflix Picks Up 'She's Gotta Have It' for Sophomore Run

(Photo: Facebook/ShesGottaHaveItNetflix) Featured is a promotional image for "She's Gotta Have It" on Netflix.

Netflix is having more of "She's Gotta Have It."

Just over a month since season 1 dropped in November, the streaming giant has picked up Spike Lee's "She's gotta Have It" for season 2. The series, which stars DeWanda Wise, offers a fresh take on Lee's classic 1986 film of the same name that launched his career. It also has an updated storyline to make it more appealing for modern viewers.

The announcement was made by Lee, alongside his wife Tonya Lewis, on Jan. 1 via Instagram. Their video was captioned:

Happy New Year. Happy Year. Great News For 2018.

The pair did not reveal any detail about the new season though, which means fans have yet to know what lies ahead for lead character Nola Darling (Wise). If one thing is for sure, the second season will have eight episodes, which is similar to the first installment.

Wise also posted about the renewal through her own Instagram account. The actress shared a video from the filming of the first season, along with the caption:

Back ta werq! Season is OFFICIAL!!! Can't wait to return to BK. Congrats to aaallll us. #HappyNewYear#ShesGottaHaveIt @delivrusfromtia