Netflix Releases The January 2018 Schedule Of New Movies and TV shows

Facebook/netflixph New TV shows and films will be included in the list of Netflix programs in January 2018

Netflix will welcome the new year with a lot of new films and TV shows that will be added to the line-up starting January 2018.

Starting the first day of the year, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover's iconic action-comedy film series "Lethal Weapon" will reportedly be included in the list of programs offered by the entertainment streaming service provider. But this is not the only movie franchise that will come next month, since all three of Francis Ford Coppola's critically acclaimed movies "The Godfather" will also ve released.

The "Batman" movie franchise will also reportedly come out next month. It will include "Batman" and "Batman Returns" featuring Michael Keaton that were released in 1989 and 1992 respectively, Val Kilmer's "Batman Forever" that came out in 1995, 1997's "Batman & Robin" starring George Clooney, as well as Christian Bale's "Batman Begins" that was released in 2005.

Other notable releases for Jan. 1 include the romantic-comedy films America's Sweethearts, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, as well as the Wedding Crashers. It will also have several critically acclaimed films like "The Italian Job," "The Shawshank Redemption," as well as "Training Day."

On Jan. 5, four Netflix Original releases can be enjoyed by the subscribers of the streaming service provider. It includes "Before I Wake," "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," "DEVILMAN crybaby" Season 1, and "Rotten."

Another collection of Netflix Original releases will also come out of Jan. 26, which include "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," "Dirty Money," "Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!," "Llama Llama" Season 1, "One Day at a Time" Season 2, "Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich," "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" Season 6, as well as "Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio... desde el bar."

The rest of the list include:

January 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America's Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2

Mustang Island

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rotten (Netflix Original)

January 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

January 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King (Netflix Original)

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)

Rita: Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 19

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Open House (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)

Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio... desde el bar (Netflix Original)

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

January 29

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 31