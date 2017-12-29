Netflix Releases The January 2018 Schedule Of New Movies and TV shows
Netflix will welcome the new year with a lot of new films and TV shows that will be added to the line-up starting January 2018.
Starting the first day of the year, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover's iconic action-comedy film series "Lethal Weapon" will reportedly be included in the list of programs offered by the entertainment streaming service provider. But this is not the only movie franchise that will come next month, since all three of Francis Ford Coppola's critically acclaimed movies "The Godfather" will also ve released.
The "Batman" movie franchise will also reportedly come out next month. It will include "Batman" and "Batman Returns" featuring Michael Keaton that were released in 1989 and 1992 respectively, Val Kilmer's "Batman Forever" that came out in 1995, 1997's "Batman & Robin" starring George Clooney, as well as Christian Bale's "Batman Begins" that was released in 2005.
Other notable releases for Jan. 1 include the romantic-comedy films America's Sweethearts, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, as well as the Wedding Crashers. It will also have several critically acclaimed films like "The Italian Job," "The Shawshank Redemption," as well as "Training Day."
On Jan. 5, four Netflix Original releases can be enjoyed by the subscribers of the streaming service provider. It includes "Before I Wake," "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," "DEVILMAN crybaby" Season 1, and "Rotten."
Another collection of Netflix Original releases will also come out of Jan. 26, which include "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," "Dirty Money," "Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!," "Llama Llama" Season 1, "One Day at a Time" Season 2, "Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich," "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" Season 6, as well as "Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio... desde el bar."
The rest of the list include:
January 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- America's Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders: Season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 2
- Mustang Island
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent
January 5
- Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)
- DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Rotten (Netflix Original)
January 6
- Episodes: Season 1-5
January 8
- The Conjuring
January 10
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- In The Deep
January 12
- Colony: Season 2
- Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King (Netflix Original)
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)
January 14
- Wild Hogs
January 15
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
January 16
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)
- Rita: Season 4
January 17
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)
- Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
January 18
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 19
- Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- The Open House (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 23
- Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)
January 24
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)
January 25
- Acts of Vengeance
January 26
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)
- Dirty Money (Netflix Original)
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
- Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio... desde el bar (Netflix Original)
January 28
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
January 29
- The Force
January 30
- Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 31
- Cars 3