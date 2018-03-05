Netflix is moving into the movie-making business, and the company has already ordered what is called "Past Midnight," a vigilante hero flick featuring "Dope" director Rick Famuyiwa. The streaming platform is reportedly hoping that they can get "John Wick's" Keanu Reeves to star in the movie, which is also co-produced by the Russo brothers.

The streaming giant is assembling some of the bigger superhero names for this movie, which is written by T.J. Fixman of "Ratchet & Clank" fame. Joe and Anthony Russo, the same pair who directed "Avengers: Infinity War," are co-producing the movie, and the big detail that's yet to come out is the name for the lead star as CBR pointed out.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate Keanu Reeves, shown here as the titular character in Summi t Entertainment's "John Wick 2," is being eyed by streaming platform Netflix for its own hero flick.

For the main role, Netflix is reportedly eyeing Keanu Reeves, and his cachet as a vigilante gunman in the "John Wick" movie series, as the face of the upcoming movie. With two "John Wick" movies under his belt and a third one coming up, the role is something the actor has very extensive experience with, as Deadline noted.

Plot details and other information about "Past Midnight" is being kept a closely guarded secret for now, as Cinema Blend reports, but Netflix was willing to let the main story arch come out. "Past Midnight" is some sort of a "new type" of vigilante superhero movie, one that could feature the somewhat unique background of writer T.J. Fixman when combined with Reeve's acting.

Fixman is something of a curiosity in Hollywood, having come from a background and body of work mostly focused on video games. He has been a creative for many of the "Ratchet and Clank" series titles, and all the while, he has been selling film scripts on the side, including Disney's "Gargoyles," "The Lost," and "One Night on the Hudson."