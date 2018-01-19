Netflix 'Sabrina' Reboot Plot News: No 'Riverdale' Crossovers Planned

Netflix's "Sabrina" reboot, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," won't crossover with The CW's "Riverdale." The two shows might belong to the world of Archie Comics but its TV adaptations remain as separate shows for now.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed to Chris Hayner, the host of the "Archie Digest" podcast, that there are no planned crossovers for the shows despite its connections. Archie Comics creative officer and "Riverdale" showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa will also executive produce and write "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Director Lee Toland Krieger, who helmed four episodes of "Riverdale" season 1, will direct the "Sabrina" series.

"Based on what [Pedowitz] said, they are completely focused on getting Sabrina off the ground on Netflix and not thinking about crossovers at all," Hayner said. "They want to establish Sabrina as its own entity on Netflix before they even start thinking about [a crossover]."

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is based on the comic series about the teenage witch Sabina Spellman. This version, however, will be different from the 1990s "Sabrina" family sitcom since the Netflix show will have a darker tone and theme.

Netflix ordered two seasons of the "Sabrina" series in December after The CW passed on the show in favor of another reboot. The network plans to bring back "Charmed," which will also be about witches.

Kiernan Shipka will lead the cast of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The actress got her start as a child actor on the award-winning show "Mad Men."

"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. "This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."

No premiere date has been zeroed in for "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" for now.