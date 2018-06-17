Netflix Saves Fox's 'Lucifer' From Cancellation

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Tom Welling will reprise his titular role in 'Lucifer' season 4.

While fans are ecstatic about Netflix's decision to save "Lucifer" from cancellation from Fox, the cast and crew of the show also expressed their relief that they will be back on TV.

On Twitter, lead star Tom Ellis thanked the fans for their dedication in their fight to keep the show alive. "WE DID IT !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love for #Lucifer I am so happy for all our fans I'm going to burst," the actor wrote.

Series co-showrunner Joe Henderson opted to share a meme taken from "Game of Thrones," where Kit Harrington's character Jon Snow returned from the dead. He also thanked all the fans for launching a petition for the show's fourth season.

Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt also shared her excitement over the revival news on Twitter, saying: "You fans are incredible. You did this. We are so happy to keep the family together. Lucifer on Netflix is back. Has a ring to it I say. Thank you @netflix and Thank you to each and everyone of you who fought like a demon!"

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix revived the fantasy police procedural series from DC Entertainment for season 4 after Fox canceled the show in May.

This is not the first time that the entertainment streaming giant saved a canceled series that originally came from the Time Warner-owned studio. Previously, Netflix saved "Longmire" after A&E canceled the Western-themed procedural drama.

"Lucifer" is also the second Fox TV series that was given another chance for the upcoming fall season. Recently, the fan-favorite comedy sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was saved by NBC and was greenlit for season 6.

Details about the plans for "Lucifer" season 6 remain under wraps, including the number of episodes that the upcoming season will contain.

The streaming service giant is also expected to announce the official release date of "Lucifer" season 4 in the coming days.