Netflix Taps Chris Lilley for 10-Episode Comedy Show

Australian comedian and actor Chris Lilley has recently agreed to work on a 10-episode comedy show with streaming juggernaut Netflix.

According to reports, Netflix requested Lilley himself to create the undisclosed project. Lilley will be working with producer Laura Waters, who has worked closely with the 43-year-old "Summer Heights High" star in the past. The order from Netflix marks the untitled comedy show as the newest production set for Australia.

The showrunners have been keeping mum about any details surrounding the show. However, Annastacia Palaszczuk, who is the Queensland Premier, announced that the production will give their economy a significant boost. It is estimated that the show could make about $6.35 million for the country, which has led the Premier to express her joy in the production's decision to film in their territory.

The project furthers the interests of the streaming service, as well as that of the Queensland government — wherein they may be able to bolster their tourism through the series. However, numerous high-profile projects have been filmed in the Queensland territory in the past, such as Disney's "Harrow," "Thor Ragnarok," and "Tidelands." The increasing demand for production in Queensland has been a point of pride for its esteemed Premier.

Other reports reveal that the upcoming Netflix production will give around 250 Queensland residents new jobs as part of the cast, crew, or extras. Additionally, "local screen practitioners" will be able to hone their skills by being part of the untitled comedic project. Netflix's decision to team up with Lilley may be considered by some as risky since the comedian has a knack for being widely criticized by the public for his risqué material.

In the past, Lilley was under fire after posting a video on Instagram that showed an indigenous child getting run over by a truck.

Production for Lilley's untitled comedy show will take place between March and June of this year.