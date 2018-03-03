Netflix Targets to Release 700 Original Contents in 2018

REUTERS/Mike Blake Netflix plans to release up to 700 original TV shows and movies in 2018.

Video streaming platform and entertainment company Netflix has some big plans for 2018, such as fulfilling its target of releasing up to 700 original contents this year.

According to Variety, Netflix Chief Financial Officer David Wells shared earlier this week at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference that the expansion of their subscriber base was influenced by their deep bench of movies and series in the platform.

"Let's continue to add content — it's working, it's driving growth," said Wells.

With that, the Netflix executive also revealed they were planning to release around 700 original contents within this year. These included TV shows -- both new titles and those renewed for another season -- and movies ordered by Netflix.

Out of the 700 titles, up to 80 of them will be produced outside the United States and will mainly be in non-English languages. These include the German science-fiction thriller "Dark" that got the green light for a second season last December as well as the comedy-drama "Club de Cuervos" that was filmed in Mexico for three seasons.

The list also has a number of popular titles to fill Netflix's target including shows such as "Narcos," "Orange Is the New Black," and the final season of "House of Cards" without Kevin Spacey. To also air this month is the much-awaited second season of Marvel's "Jessica Jones."

A wide array of all-new titles is also slated for a 2018 premiere, and some of these are the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way's "The Umbrella Academy," Netflix's first-ever variety show "Busted!" based in South Korea, and the new animated series "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants," which was produced in partnership with DreamWorks and was based on the book "Captain Underpants" by author Dav Pilkey.

It can also be recalled that in 2017, the company also confirmed they had at least 80 new original movies slated to be released before this year ends.

While there is an apparent drive to release original contents in large numbers, Netflix is also evidently not hesitant to cut off a well-loved show when the cost of production and profit do not meet. Take for example, "Sense8," which was axed just shortly after its season 2 premiered. Despite massive efforts and online petitions to convince the company to reinstate the show, all Netflix could afford was a two-hour finale episode to be released this year.