Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' Live-Action Series Adaptation Begins Production

Production begins for the live-action adaptation of "The Umbrella Academy" series on Netflix. The original comes from Gerald Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series that delves on teenagers with super powers.

REUTERS/Mario Anzouni Ellen Page leads the cast of Netflix's new superhero show "The Umbrella Academy."

Work on "The Umbrella Academy" live-action show will take place in Toronto. Ba confirmed the beginning of production and shared a photo with him and Way on the set via his social media accounts.

Universal Studios had the rights to the movie adaptation of "The Umbrella Academy" a few years ago but the project never picked up after a few screenwriter changes. Netflix eventually ordered a series adaptation in July with Steve Blackman ("Fargo") as showrunner and Universal Cable Productions as the producing partner. Way and Ba remain involved in the show as producers.

Ellen Page ("Juno") will lead the show as Vanya, who's an outcast in her family because she's not as powerful. Tom Hopper ("Game of Thrones") will join Page as Luther/Spaceboy, who develops superhuman strength after his Mars expedition goes haywire.

Robert Sheehan ("Misfits) is Klaus/The Seance, who can levitate and contact the dead through telekinesis. His characterization is pretty dark as he died but was not allowed to enter Heaven and Hell in the comic book's storyline.

David Castaneda ("El Chicano") plays Diego/The Kraken, who's powerful in the water. Emily Raven-Lampman ("Hamilton") plays Allison/The Rumor, who has the power to change reality through her lies. Aidan Gallagher is Number Five/The Boy, who is ageless and can time travel.

"What drew us to 'The Umbrella Academy' is that it's wholly unique, visual, and stylized," Netflix VP for original content Cindy Holland said in the press release. "These aren't the usual superheroes, and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels — dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality."

"The Umbrella Academy" is the latest addition in Netflix's slate of comic book shows like "Daredevil," "The Punisher," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist." The series will have 10 episodes, which Netflix plans to debut later this year.