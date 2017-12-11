Netflix 'The Witcher' Release Date, News: 'The Defenders' Writer To Pen Upcoming TV Adaptation

thewitcher One of the scenes from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" which could be adapted by Netflix on TV

Netflix confirmed in May that the popular video game franchise "The Witcher" will be adapted into a TV series, but the streaming service provider finally found its scriptwriter.

Variety revealed that Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was tapped to bring the fantasy saga to the TV. Aside from writing the script, Hissrich will reportedly serve as the upcoming show's showrunner and executive producer.

This will not be the first time that Hissrich will work on an action-packed TV project, since she also has several writing and co-executive producer experiences with other hit shows like Marvel's "The Defenders" and "Daredevil" that were both released by Netflix, as well as the crime drama-thriller "Power" from Starz.

"The Witcher," based on the novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, centers on the adventures of young monster hunters who developed supernatural abilities with the help of body modification and series of training. With the help of their powers, the group will be tasked to defeat the deadly beasts that will spread fear around the world.

Sapkowski expressed his excitement over the upcoming project through a statement that was reported by Express UK. "I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing," the novelist stated. "I'm excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life."

On the other hand, Netflix vice president Erik Barmack praised Sapkowski's work on "The Witcher," saying that the novelist came up with a unique world that can be both viewed as familiar yet magical. "We couldn't be more excited about bringing Netflix members around the world."

However, Netflix has yet to reveal the official release date of "The Witcher," as well as the possible actors who will be involved in the upcoming TV series.