Netflix To Reboot 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch'

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes Netflix green lights two seasons of a television series based on the Archie Comics "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

American sitcom based on the Archie Comics series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" is returning to the screens once again, thanks to Netflix.

The streaming giant has not yet disclosed many details about the untitled "Sabrina" project, leaving viewers to anticipate the announcement of the premiere date for the sitcom. The good news is that Netflix has already authorized two straight-to-series seasons for the show.

In December last year, the online streaming platform posted on Twitter, "Sabrina is coming to Netflix and she might just out-brood Jughead. Don't @ me about talking cats (yet)." They also linked an article of the Hollywood Reporter about "Sabrina" moving to Netflix with a two-season order.

The article read that "Sabrina" was originally developed as a series for The CW, as with the case of "Riverdale," which was also developed for Fox before transferring to The CW. But, even as "Riverdale" moved to The CW, viewers had watched the series on Netflix and was therefore regularly mistaken as a Netflix show.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the chief creative officer of Archie Comics and screenwriter for "Riverdale," is to pen, direct, and produce the series. As for the casting, viewers are to expect new faces. "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka is slated to play the lead role of Sabrina, the half-human and half-witch sophomore at Baxter High.

"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list," said Aguirre-Sacasa in the Archie Comics website.

Meanwhile, Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis will be playing Aunt Zelda Spellman and Aunt Hilda Spellman, respectively.

Like "Riverdale," the Netflix adaptation of "Sabrina" will venture into a dark thriller theme instead of the light-hearted comedy vibes of the original series.

"This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," Aguirre-Sacasa added.