Netflix 'Troy: Fall of a City' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: First Look on Trojan War Series Teased

Netflix and BBC are bringing another interpretation to one of the biggest stories in Greek history. "Troy: Fall of a City" is set for airing in 2018 as an eight-part drama about the Trojan War.

The series comes from "The Night Manager" writer David Farr. David Threlfall ("Shameless") leads the cast as Priam, the King of Troy, alongside David Gyasi ("Interstellar") as Achilles, Belle Dayne ("Humans") as Helen of Troy and Louis Hunter ("The Fosters") as Paris the prince. Other cast members include Frances O'Connor ("The Missing"), Jonas Armstrong ("Robin Hood") and Johnny Harris ("This Is England").

"Troy: Fall of a City" filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Netflix and BBC shared photos from the production, which has been described as something that hasn't been shown on the screen before.

"I'm delighted we've assembled such a high-quality ensemble cast, mixing some exciting new faces with experienced actors whom I have long coveted and admired," Farr said in a statement. "The story we're telling has an epic and political sweep but is also deeply human and intimate. I look forward to seeing these actors take you on the journey."

Over the years, the story of the Trojan War captured the imagination of viewers. In recent times, Brad Pitt played Achilles in the 2004 movie "Troy," which also starred Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and Dian Kruger.

The Trojan War sparked when Paris took Helen from her husband, Menelaus. Its story is part of Homer's "Illiad," which is one of the most important literatures of all time.

Historians debated over the Trojan War for centuries as some believed it never actually happened. Others professed that the events and personalities existed in some form but the stories shared over the years contributed to its legendary myth.

Netflix and BBC will announce the show's actual premiere date in the coming months.