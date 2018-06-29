Netflix Under Investigation for Streaming Alleged 'Child Porn' Scene

Netflix has been slammed from all sides after streaming a foreign movie that critics reported to have been aired with a suspected child pornography scene. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has launched an investigation into the matter as well.

According to a report by PJ Media, online users have reported a scene streamed by Netflix as outright child pornography. The movie in question was a 2017 Argentinian movie called "Desire," and the controversial segment played right from the opening scene.

Pexels/freestocks.org The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has started an investigation into a movie streamed by Netflix that contains a scene of suspected child pornography.

PJ Media's Megan Fox described the opening part as centered on two girls who are estimated to be about 7 and 9 years old, and the first scene "is graphic and includes an orgasm."

The movie, which Netflix has placed under "Steamy Romantic Movies" and "Campy Movies," has been reported to the FBI and the Department of Justice. After Fox was advised that she should refer the case to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well, the center was notified of the movie, too.

"NCMEC told me they have launched an investigation into the movie," Fox stated, as quoted by the Western Journal.

As of this writing, the movie's entry on the Netflix page now returns a "Page Not Found" error. Fox News reported that the streaming service has kept the movie online hours ago and that a Netflix representative has not yet issued a comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, the FBI has commented that "Per DOJ policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation."

Angry Netflix users have taken to Twitter to point out the offensive move. "You need to remove the film Desire from your service IMMEDIATELY. You are MAKING AVAILABLE CHILD PORN by leaving this film up. I am DISGUSTED and will be canceling my service if this is not fixed ASAP. What is wrong with you?!" one user commented on Wednesday.