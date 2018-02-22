Netflix Upcoming Series Manipulates Person Into Committing Murder

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix's new reality series "The Push" tries to manipulate a person into pushing a man off a building.

Netflix's new reality show, "The Push," will be all about the possibility of manipulating someone to commit a murder.

The TV series is coming to Netflix on Feb. 27 this year with host Derren Brown, an English mentalist and illusionist who had his television debut back in 2000 with the mind-reading program "Derren Brown: Mind Control."

Interested fans can learn more about the series by watching the trailer that Netflix uploaded to their YouTube account last Feb. 20.

"In 'The Push,' Brown exposes the psychological secrets of obedience and social compliance. He expertly lifts the lid on the terrifying truth that, when confronted with authority, our natural instinct is to unflinchingly obey without question—to such an extent that even the most moral people can be made to commit the most horrendous acts, simply because they are told to do so," Netflix described its trailer.

According to the trailer narrated by Brown, "The Push" will follow the lives of 70 actors who will be manipulating one person who is completely unaware that he is being filmed for the show. The actors will be following a script as they pressure Chris, the unsuspecting star, through a "web of lies" into pushing a person off a high-rise building.

The objective of this series, according to Brown, shows how peer pressure can greatly affect a person's decision regardless of his or her moral convictions.

The revelation of "The Push" has already made the series receive massive criticism from social media for the possibility that it may be psychologically damaging to a person. The ethical considerations of the series have been heavily questioned by viewers. However, the idea for this series is not new. Brown has already had a similar TV special aired in the United Kingdom in 2016 entitled "Derren Brown: Pushed To The Edge."

Brown has been known for his extreme gimmicks for TV. One notorious act he has committed was playing Russian Roulette on live TV. According to his website, he has also manipulated middle-managers to do an armed robbery, predicted the results for the National Lottery, and "hypnotised a man to assassinate Stephen Fry."