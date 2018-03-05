Netflix Wants Keanu Reeves to Star in 'Past Midnight' Movie?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick on the big screen for a third time in 2019.

Keanu Reeves is reportedly being eyed to star in one of Netflix's major projects in the near future. Titled "Past Midnight," the movie is a vigilante superhero movie that is one of the streaming service's next additions to its growing library of original content.

Netflix has been investing billions in original content since last year, bringing blockbuster movies directly to its subscribers. As the streaming service seeks to double its efforts in bringing original movies and shows this year, it is reportedly pouring a hefty amount of budget into the vigilante superhero movie "Past Midnight," which will be directed by "Dope" director Rick Famuyiwa.

As of now, details about the project are still scarce but new reports suggest that Netflix is setting sights on Reeves to top-bill the movie. Reeves is most popular for his role in the "John Wick" franchise, where he plays the titular character and has proven himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable movie stars today. The third installment in the franchise, "John Wick 3," is set to film this year, and rumor has it that he will take on Netflix's "Past Midnight" as soon as the filming wraps.

Written by TJ Fixman, "Past Midnight" is described as a "new type of vigilante superhero story" and is said to be produced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the same duo who directed some of today's biggest superhero movies like "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Since Fixman also has a strong background in video game movies and director Famuyiwa has worked with Warner Bros. for a number of superhero projects, it is undeniable that "Past Midnight" is backed by a stellar creative staff. That alone already makes the project a top priority for Netflix.

"Past Midnight" does not have a definite timetable yet, and Netflix has yet to announce its release date.