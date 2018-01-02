(Photo: Paramount Pictures) "The Godfather" trilogy will be available to stream on Netflix this month.

Netflix subscribers will have shows and movies aplenty to ring in the new year.

In fact, on the first day alone, viewers can watch for the first time (or rewatch) classics like "The Godfather" and "Lethal Weapon" in their entirety.

Speaking of classics, Netflix will also have available for stream this month the iconic Audrey Hepburn drama film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and the legendary musical fantasy film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

In the age of Batfleck, comic book fans can tread the cinematic history of Dark Knight with films like "Batman Begins" starring Christian Bale as the titular hero, "Batman Forever" with Val Kilmer and "Batman and Robin" featuring George Clooney.

All of the "Bring It On" films are can be binge-watched this month on Netflix. For those feeling starry-eyed in the new year, there's "Stardust," "Midnight in Paris" and "Definitely, Maybe."

The romantic Christmas movie "Love Actually" is thrown in there for good measure, but for those in the mood for a good scare, "The Conjuring" and "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" will be perfect.

For January, Netflix is also bringing in notable films such as the iconic "The Shawshank Redemption," "Rent," "National Treasure," "Apollo 13," "The Lovely Bones" and "Training Day."

The newly released animated threequel "Cars 3" is dropping this month as well as "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," the latest installment in the pirate franchise.

On the TV side of things, there will be a lot of stuff for fans to sink their teeth into as well including the third seasons of the dark comedy "Eastsiders" and "Lovesick."

Come Jan. 15, Netflix members can get a taste of the upcoming 2018 Olympic Winter Games that will be held in Pyongyang, China. The second season of "One Day at a Time" and the sixth season of "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" will premiere on Jan. 26 on Netflix. Check out the complete list here.